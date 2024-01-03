‘Farewell and new beginning’, KnowledgeHut CEO Subramanyam Reddy quits upGrad
UpGrad-owned KnowledgeHut CEO Subramanyam Reddy has quit the upskilling company after leading it for 13 years, the edtech unicorn said in its official statement. Reddy founded KnowledgeHut in 2011 and stepped down as its chief executive officer on December 5 without serving any notice period.