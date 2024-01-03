‘Farewell and new beginning’, KnowledgeHut CEO Subramanyam Reddy quits upGrad

UpGrad-owned KnowledgeHut CEO Subramanyam Reddy has quit the upskilling company after leading it for 13 years, the edtech unicorn said in its official statement. Reddy founded KnowledgeHut in 2011 and stepped down as its chief executive officer on December 5 without serving any notice period.

“We confirm that upGrad and its division Head, Subramanyam Reddy of erstwhile Knowledgehut have mutually decided to terminate the employment, effective December 5th 2023 with no notice period," the statement read.

Now, former Byju’s executive Asheesh Sharma has taken over the position. "The foundation he's built will continue to thrive. We are pleased to announce the appointment of Asheesh Sharma - President, Short Courses and Bootcamps, effective 2nd January 2024," the company said.

In a post on LinkedIn, Reddy wrote a long farewell message for the KnowledgeHut upGrad team, partners, and stakeholders. “This decision has not been made lightly, and I am filled with gratitude as I reflect on the remarkable achievements we have accomplished together," he said.

Recalling his complete journey at KnowledgeHut, Reddy said from the early days of bootstrapping to the establishment of a robust AI learning platform, the team has overcome challenges and celebrated triumphs that have shaped them into a formidable force in the industry.

“The journey took an exciting turn when we became a part of the UpGrad family, under the visionary leadership of Ronnie Screwvala. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Ronnie, the UpGrad team, and all our partners for their unwavering support," he wrote.

Reddy further cited the reason for stepping down as KnowledgeHut CEO. “I have decided to take a pause to spend quality time with my family and embark on new ventures aligned with my passion and expertise in marketing and technology."

His next step is going to be defined by his passion for building organizations from scratch, innovating technologies, and pioneering hyper-growth marketing strategies which will continue to guide him as he ventures into new realms, the former CEO said.

“My expertise extends to building businesses across continents with a special emphasis on the dynamic landscape of the USA. This knowledge and experience will undoubtedly shape my future endeavours," he added.

