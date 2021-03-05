FarEye acqui-hires logistics technology startup PY Technology

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Logistics SaaS (software as a service) platform FarEye said it has acqui-hired logistics technology startup PY Technologies in a bid to scale customer implementations and to incubate new ideas. PY technologies, earlier known as PRTouch, was founded by Jignesh Vasani in 2012. He will be joining FarEye as vice-president, professional services, the company said in a statement.

"Jignesh's skills and experience would strengthen the services and engineering teams and increase value for our customers. Together we are aiming to drive innovation in the industry by solving the complex challenges that cost the supply chain and logistics industry trillions of dollars globally," said Kushal Nahata, chief executive officer and co-founder of FarEye.

Vasani said that their passion for the industry will enable both to spearhead FarEye in the right direction at an even greater speed.

FarEye has projected a growth of 2.4 times in FY20-21, with the US being the fastest-growing market for the company as online orders increase and brands building up direct-to-customer channels accelerate demand. FarEye has launched many new processes internally and has hired industry stalwarts in its technology leadership team to support its growth momentum.

The company recently announced that to capitalize on the unprecedented demand from retailers and logistics and transportation organizations to scale their direct-to-home deliveries, it will hire 100 technology professionals in India and North America in 2021.