New Delhi: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has announced the appointment of actor Farhan Akhtar as the company's new brand ambassador along with cricketer Rahul Dravid for projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

These include the company's portfolio of projects in Jacob Circle, Thane, Mulund, Byculla and Kurla.

The campaign, the company said, will have a 360-degree marketing approach covering outdoor, social media, print, digital, and physical avenues of promotion.

Gaurav Sawhney, chief operating officer for the firm said, “Akhtar embodies the authenticity and drive for excellence that aligns with our values. His personality resonates with our ethos, which makes him a perfect fit for us. The actor will enrich our efforts to add more value to our customers."

In a statement, Farhan Akhtar said that during the most difficult and distressing times, one seeks solace in their homes. In the wake of the pandemic, people are spending more time together, and it has become even more crucial to cherish and nurture one’s family time and space. "You treasure the memories you create at home with your loved ones forever. Through this association, we are bringing to life the essence of creating and celebrating those unforgettable experiences with our families and loved ones that will last a lifetime," he said.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the real estate sector is the second-highest employment generator, after the agriculture sector.

Credit agency ICRA pegged the real estate market at ₹12,000 crore in 2019. The real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030 from $120 billion in 2017 and contribute 13% to the country's GDP by 2025.

