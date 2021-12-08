Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Farhan Akhtar is Piramal Realty’s new brand ambassador

Farhan Akhtar is Piramal Realty’s new brand ambassador

Actor Farhan Akhtar and cricketer Rahul Dravid are brand ambassadors of Piramal Realty,
1 min read . 01:23 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • The campaign, the company said, will have a 360-degree marketing approach covering outdoor, social media, print, digital, and physical avenues of promotion

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has announced the appointment of actor Farhan Akhtar as the company's new brand ambassador along with cricketer Rahul Dravid for projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

New Delhi: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has announced the appointment of actor Farhan Akhtar as the company's new brand ambassador along with cricketer Rahul Dravid for projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

These include the company's portfolio of projects in Jacob Circle, Thane, Mulund, Byculla and Kurla.

These include the company's portfolio of projects in Jacob Circle, Thane, Mulund, Byculla and Kurla.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The campaign, the company said, will have a 360-degree marketing approach covering outdoor, social media, print, digital, and physical avenues of promotion.

Gaurav Sawhney, chief operating officer for the firm said, “Akhtar embodies the authenticity and drive for excellence that aligns with our values. His personality resonates with our ethos, which makes him a perfect fit for us. The actor will enrich our efforts to add more value to our customers."

In a statement, Farhan Akhtar said that during the most difficult and distressing times, one seeks solace in their homes. In the wake of the pandemic, people are spending more time together, and it has become even more crucial to cherish and nurture one’s family time and space. "You treasure the memories you create at home with your loved ones forever. Through this association, we are bringing to life the essence of creating and celebrating those unforgettable experiences with our families and loved ones that will last a lifetime," he said.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the real estate sector is the second-highest employment generator, after the agriculture sector.

Credit agency ICRA pegged the real estate market at 12,000 crore in 2019. The real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030 from $120 billion in 2017 and contribute 13% to the country's GDP by 2025.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Here is how to save long-term capital gains tax on real ...

The rift opening up at Premji entities over edtech

Will anchor investors desert as mega IPO lock-ins expire?

Hope on the horizon for HUL, high valuations aside

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!