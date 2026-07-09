Farmley looks to raise $50-75 million, taps KPMG

Dry-fruit and nut snacking brand Farmley is looking to raise about $50-75 million and has appointed professional services firm KPMG as its advisors, according to two people familiar with the development.
"Discussions are still at an early stage, but the company is looking to tap investors for fresh capital,” said the first person.
While the specific deployment of the funds was yet to be finalized, the capital would likely be used to support growth, strengthen the brand and expand operations, besides helping offset investment-led losses, according to the first person.
Farmley did not respond to Mint's queries.
The Noida-headquartered company raised $42 million in its Series C funding round in May 2025, led by global consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton, with participation from existing investor DSG Consumer Partners. The round valued the startup at about $110 million, according to data platform Tracxn.