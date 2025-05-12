Farmley raises $40 mn in series C funding round led by L Catterton
Priyamvada C 4 min read 12 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryFarmley’s new capital infusion also marks a huge leap from its previous round in December 2023, when it raised $6.7 million in a pre-Series B round led by BC Jindal Group and with participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners, Omnivore, and Alkemi Partners.
MUMBAI :
Under embargo till 12 AM, Monday - 12th May
