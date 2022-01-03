FASB targets new long-term agenda, rules on expense disclosure in 2022

Investors continue to push the FASB to better incorporate their views into the standard-setting process. The CFA Institute is urging the organization to work on providing greater disclosure for investors in areas such as intangible assets and segment reporting and not focus resources on providing guidance that could eliminate that information. For example, the amortization of goodwill, which the FASB is considering reviving, isn’t useful for conducting investment analysis, said Sandy Peters, senior head of financial reporting advocacy at the CFA Institute.