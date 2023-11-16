‘Fascinating era of AI’, Microsoft unveils first homegrown Maia 100 chip. 5 takeaways from Satya Nadella's keynote
Microsoft unveils its first homegrown AI chip 'Maia 100 chip' and cloud-computing processor at the Ignite conference. CEO Satya Nadella announces new software that allows clients to design their own AI assistants.
Microsoft Corp. unveiled its first homegrown artificial intelligence chip ‘Maia 100 chip’ and cloud-computing processor at the company’s annual Ignite conference in Seattle on Wednesday. Currently, the tech giant is testing the chip with its Bing and Office AI products.