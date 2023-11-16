Microsoft Corp. unveiled its first homegrown artificial intelligence chip ‘Maia 100 chip’ and cloud-computing processor at the company’s annual Ignite conference in Seattle on Wednesday. Currently, the tech giant is testing the chip with its Bing and Office AI products.

This came in an attempt to take more control of its technology and ramp up its offerings in the increasingly competitive market for AI computing. In addition, the company also announced new software that allows clients to design their own AI assistants.

The Maia 100 chip will provide Microsoft Azure cloud customers with a new way to develop and run AI programs that generate content. Both Maia and the server chip, Cobalt, will debut in some Microsoft data centers early next year.

Addressing the event here, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Maia will power Microsoft’s own AI apps first and then be available to partners and customers.

"Our goal is to ensure that the ultimate efficiency, performance, and scale is something that we can bring to you from us and our partners."

Microsoft Ignite 2023: Key takeaways from Satya Nadella's keynote

1) "We're about to enter this fascinating new era of AI, where it's no longer just a novel and fascinating technology. We're getting into the specifics of safety, actual productivity gains, product deployment, and all the issues that arise in the real world. We've reached a turning point. Clearly, we are in the era of copilots."

2) "You can design unique GPTs, make new plugins, plan workflows, keep an eye on Copilot's performance, organize customizations, and much, much more with Copilot Studio."

3) “One of the things I really, really love is that we've collaborated to advance fundamental computer science, like generative AI. I adore that we're working together to create new technologies."

4) “Artificial Intelligence is more than just using natural language as an input; it can also see, hear, and understand our intentions as well as the environment. I wish to give you an idea of what can happen when the outside world serves as your prompt and interface. That is the result of combining AI and mixed reality."

5) “For example, spatial audio allows you to experience proximity and directionality exactly as they would in the real world. You can design a space in custom spaces that meets your unique requirements."

