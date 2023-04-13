PDS may invest up to ₹225 cr in India, Egypt to service US mkt3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:45 AM IST
The move will help PDS expand its US business, which requires sourcing units closer to the West
New Delhi: Fashion supply chain company PDS Ltd, which counts Tesco, Asos, Primark, Macy’s and Calvin Klein, as its clients, plans to invest ₹170-225 crore to expand its manufacturing facilities both in India and Egypt, a top company executive said.
