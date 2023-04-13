PDS may invest up to 225 cr in India, Egypt to service US mkt

“The world has moved to near-shoring; what I mean is, quicker turnaround time. As a result, countries like Egypt, which are in close proximity, relatively speaking to the US and to Europe, are gaining more traction," said Sanjay Jain, chief executive officer, PDS. “In fact, PDS, as part of this global manufacturing footprint, which currently is in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China, India is also expanding beyond, and we are carefully looking at Egypt. We are also now wanting to have our investment into one or two manufacturing units in India because of India’s attractiveness due to textile production-linked incentive schemes, also in terms of FTA conversations that are underway with the UK as well," Jain said in an interview. To be sure, PDS sources over half of its finished goods and apparel from Bangladesh. The company works with third party manufacturers, that for instance, supply garments that it then sells to large retailers; it also operates via its own manufacturing subsidiaries in different markets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}