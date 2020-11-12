FASTag on PhonePe crosses 1 million users, 7 million transactions

PhonePe supports recharges for 19 major FASTag issuing banks.“PhonePe’s contactless and instant recharges of FASTag with zero fees, unmatched choice via PhonePe’s partnership with 19 FASTag issuing banks, with more being added as we speak and a huge reduction in waiting time at toll plazas are all clear contributors to the exponential growth this category is seeing," Ankit Gaur, director of business development at PhonePe said.