FASTag: Paytm Payments helps 2.6 lakh users get refund for wrong toll charges

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Wednesday announced that it has facilitated refunds for 2.6 lakh FASTag users who were charged incorrectly by toll plazas in the year 2020. Paytm Payments has set up a fast redressal mechanism, which identifies incorrect deductions and immediately raises claims to reverse the extra charges.

While FASTags ensure automatic payment of toll charges, sometimes issues with systems & processes present at the toll plaza result in deduction of more than the applicable charges.

"To expeditiously resolve all such customer complaints, PPBL has put in place a meticulous dispute management process that thoroughly audits all customer complaints, associated toll transactions, and issues raised by the toll plazas," the company said in a statement.

Paytm Payments says that it has won 82% of cases on behalf of its FASTag users.

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO - Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, "It has been our endeavour to empower our users with seamless & hassle-free travel on road. In this quest, we support our users in every possible way, including fast redressal of any grievance they face with toll plazas. We continuously strive to ensure that customers are always charged the correct toll amount and our teams remain vigilant against the unjustified charging at every step. The innovations that we have made in technology and the deep trust in our bank has helped us become the leading issuer of FASTags in the country. We aim to expand our services across the length & breadth of the country and contribute towards building fully digital journeys on highways."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via