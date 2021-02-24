FASTag: Paytm Payments helps 2.6 lakh users get refund for wrong toll charges

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO - Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, "It has been our endeavour to empower our users with seamless & hassle-free travel on road. In this quest, we support our users in every possible way, including fast redressal of any grievance they face with toll plazas. We continuously strive to ensure that customers are always charged the correct toll amount and our teams remain vigilant against the unjustified charging at every step. The innovations that we have made in technology and the deep trust in our bank has helped us become the leading issuer of FASTags in the country. We aim to expand our services across the length & breadth of the country and contribute towards building fully digital journeys on highways."