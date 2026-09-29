Faster launches, more job cuts? New Apple CEO John Ternus pushes for sweeping changes

Apple’s chief executive, John Ternus, is considering changes to speed up product development. His plans include more frequent launches, fewer management layers and a focus on engineering. The discussions offer a look at his approach after Tim Cook’s 15-year leadership, Bloomberg reported.

Citing people familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg reports that Ternus wants Apple to become more experimental. He believes faster product launches are necessary to compete in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. An Apple rep declined to comment to Bloomberg.

One proposed change involves moving beyond Apple’s traditional spring and autumn launch schedules. Ternus wants new products introduced throughout the year. However, employees believe changing development practices could take years.

Products planned for next year include camera-equipped AirPods, Apple’s first smart glasses and a redesigned iPhone. The iPhone redesign would mark the device’s 20th anniversary.

John Ternus has supported running Apple with fewer employees and fewer management layers. As the hardware engineering chief, he argues that existing engineers should accomplish more. His approach is beginning to affect teams inside the company, according to Bloomberg.

Over the past two weeks, hardware engineering has started removing several engineering programme managers. These employees coordinate teams and manage product development timelines.

The changes affected roughly six directors and other programme managers. Affected employees received weeks to find alternative positions within Apple. Those unable to secure another role face layoffs later this year, Bloomberg added.

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Apple has also made smaller staff reductions across several teams. These include Siri, Vision Pro, AI software engineering and Fitness+.

Some reductions were linked to employee performance. The company is also reducing or cancelling projects considered less important for earnings.

A proposal involved cutting about 5,000 AppleCare customer-service jobs. Apple explored whether improved AI phone and web agents could handle some responsibilities. However, that proposal was put on hold. The company is not currently pursuing those cuts, Bloomberg added.

Further layoffs possible Employees nevertheless believe that further layoffs remain possible later this year or early next year. Some teams have seen planned budget increases reduced and staffing kept unchanged.

Others have been told to lower marketing spending. Higher memory component costs have added pressure, with Apple absorbing some expenses despite price increases. Managers face pressure to deliver more products within shorter timelines.

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“Everything is a lot more hands-on than it used to be,” one insider told Bloomberg. “It’s hectic right now.”

Ternus, Eddy Cue and finance chief Kevan Parekh are exploring revenue opportunities. Discussions include new services and ways to earn more from existing offerings.