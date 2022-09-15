Fast-fashion giant Shein plans more US distribution centers as sales climb

Currently, Shein’s customers need to wait 10 to 15 days for their orders to be delivered, according to the company’s U.S. website. That is a far cry from the average shipping times of retailers like Amazon.com Inc. and rivals like Zara and H&M that have leaned on their physical stores to help fulfill e-commerce orders quickly. Shein said in reality, packages sent via standard shipping are delivered within seven to eight days on average.