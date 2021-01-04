Fast-track approval for Covaxin raises concerns

The drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), however, said that it took the decision “in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode especially in the context of infection by mutant strains."

Leading the criticism was Dr Gagandeep Kang, vice chair of the non-profit Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), who said there is lack of data on the efficacy of Covaxin.

Kang, who is a professor at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, also questioned NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod K. Paul’s claim that Covaxin can help “prepare against the (UK) mutant strain if there is a situation that other vaccines’ effect is reduced".

“As far as I know, so far, we have efficacy data and approval for the Astra Zeneca vaccine, being manufactured in India as Covishield and we have safety and immunogenicity for a limited number of Indians with Covishield. For Covaxin, we have safety and immunogenicity data for more Indians than for Covishield but no efficacy data at all. If we do not know efficacy against any currently circulating viruses, how can we be confident to efficacy against the variant strain?" Kang told Mint.

The All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) expressed “shock" at the decision. “The Phase 3 trials are ongoing and it is too early for data to meet the criterion for an interim analysis. The only human data available on safety and immunogenicity is on 755 participants in phase 1 and 2 trials. Other than this there is data from animal studies," AIDAN said.

The move would amount to rolling out an untested and unproven vaccine to the public, it said. “Moreover, this is a violation of the criteria in the draft regulatory guidelines for development of covid-19 vaccines published by CDSCO on 21 September 2020." The drug network raised questions on the regulator’s mention of “clinical trial mode".

AIDAN sought to know if the individuals who get vaccinated will be provided detailed information about the vaccine candidate such as the lack of efficacy data for the vaccine and that it is still in phase 3, if informed consent will be taken, and if the vaccinated individuals would get the benefit of provisions in the law that apply to clinical trial participants such as compensation for adverse events and ethics committee oversight.

The regulator said Covaxin can be given to people of 12 years and above, and that Bharat Biotech will have to provide a protocol for a roll out for emergency use, along with a “risk management plan".

