Fast&Up joins TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 as energy drink partner

Fast&Up joins TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 as energy drink partner1 min read . 12:27 PM IST
- The nutrition brand will be dispensing about 8,000 litres of its ‘Fast&Up Reload’ with the help of 150 volunteers across three stations during the event.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Active nutrition brand Fast&Up has associated with the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 as its official energy drink partner. The nutrition brand will be dispensing about 8,000 litres of its ‘Fast&Up Reload’ with the help of 150 volunteers across three stations during the event.
Active nutrition brand Fast&Up has associated with the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 as its official energy drink partner. The nutrition brand will be dispensing about 8,000 litres of its ‘Fast&Up Reload’ with the help of 150 volunteers across three stations during the event.
The brand also organised a session about running, training and nutrition with over 250 runners from the CISCO Runners Club. It has also conducted three training runs preceding the TCS World 10K race day to help beginners prepare for the event, along with coordinating meetings between running influencers and TCS World 10K participants about running and nutrition tips.
The brand also organised a session about running, training and nutrition with over 250 runners from the CISCO Runners Club. It has also conducted three training runs preceding the TCS World 10K race day to help beginners prepare for the event, along with coordinating meetings between running influencers and TCS World 10K participants about running and nutrition tips.
It will also organise spot activities, talks about nutrition, sale of their wide range of products, interactions with influencers and product sampling at the Mirchi Get Active Expo, which will be held from 12-14 May 2022 at the World 10K.
Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, the company’s CEO said, “The TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 has motivated numerous people in the city of Bengaluru to move out of their homes and run for good health. As a long-term partner, we are very excited to associate with them yet again."
Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International said, “They have been a rock when it comes to distance running events in India. The nutraceuticals brand has provided tremendous support for the event over the years and helped take the run to different parts of the country."
The $210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some top in class distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation competitors from across India.