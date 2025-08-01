Fatal Accident Hits Codelco’s Top Copper Mine in Chile

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s No. 1 copper producer Codelco is reeling from a fatal accident, saying an earth tremor caused a collapse at a new section of its biggest mine, with five people trapped underground.

One person was confirmed dead and nine were injured. Another five are the subject of a rescue effort that’s invoking comparisons with the liberation of 33 trapped miners in Chile a decade and a half ago. Chief Executive Officer Ruben Alvarado is on site coordinating efforts and will be joined by Mining Minister Aurora Williams, the government said Friday.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon at the El Teniente division, in a section called Andesita that had just started to produce copper and was scheduled to ramp up over the coming years. Activities in the area were halted, with hundreds evacuated. Mines in Chile are designed to withstand much stronger seismic activity than the 4.2-magnitude event registered on Thursday. An investigation is underway.

The deadly collapse is the latest setback for Codelco, which is battling to recover from a years-long slump in output. The state-controlled behemoth is trying to wrap up several late and over-budget projects to overhaul its aging operations and retain its status as the world’s largest copper supplier.

“The most significant impact will be the delay in the ramp-up of the Andesita project, where the accident occurred, since production committed from that sector this year was low, although its participation is more significant in coming years,” said Juan Ignacio Guzmán, who heads GEM, a mineral consulting firm in Chile.

Codelco canceled a presentation of its first-half results, scheduled for Friday morning, with CEO Alvarado focused on events at El Teniente.

Alvarado’s predecessor at Codelco, Andre Sougarret, was the engineer who led the rescue of trapped miners at the San Jose mine in northern Chile in 2010.

Paulo Marín, an employee of contractor Salfa Montajes, died in the collapse at El Teniente. Nine other people suffered injuries, none of them life threatening. Earlier, newspaper El Mercurio reported the five trapped workers had died. That wasn’t confirmed by Codelco, which is treating its efforts as a rescue.

The company hasn’t had contact with the trapped workers, but knows their precise location, division head Andrés Music told reporters Friday. The next 48 hours are crucial for a rescue effort comprised of 100 people, some of whom participated in freeing the 33 miners in 2010, Music said.

While Codelco has made its mines much safer in recent years as part of an industry-wide safety push, accidents continue to affect project development and operations.

Last year, Codelco’s Radomiro Tomic open pit was the scene of a fatal accident that led to extended production disruptions, while a worker at its Ventanas division died in an accident while repairing a warehouse roof. In 2023, an electrical technician at El Teniente died.

