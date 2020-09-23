Father, son used-car sellers get $5 billion richer in a day

Carvana has been the target of skeptics and short sellers in the past, and its shares have been volatile since it went public. It has rallied more than 670% since a March low and has a $36.2 billion market valuation. Roughly a quarter of the company’s float is sold short and the short interest ratio -- a gauge of how many days it would take for short sellers to cover their positions -- was near a record for this year at the end of August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.