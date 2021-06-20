NEW DELHI : In a bid to celebrate International Father’s Day that falls on third Sunday of June every year, brands across categories have come up with heartwarming pandemic-themed campaigns.

Edible oil brand Dhara, for instance, in its Father’s Day special digital film subtly conveys a father’s love for the newly adopted daughter who is shown addressing him as "Papa" for the first time which fills his heart with absolute joy.

Created by advertising agency DDB Mudra North, the emotional campaign ends up giving a larger message urging prospective parents to go for adoption of children, who have been left stranded having lost their parents in the covid-19 crisis.

“We all need to come forward and bring in the change for a better future of children who have lost their parents to pandemic by adopting them under laid regulations and give them the conducive environment they deserve. Through this film, we aim to inspire the generation who can support the cause and bring in that change in our society," said a Mother Dairy spokesperson.

On the other hand, menswear brand Louis Philippe owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd highlights father-child bond and how pandemic has led to role reversal where children have become the nurturing caretaker of their father.

The 60-second long campaign titled #ThanksDad features young professionals thanking their fathers for all they did to raise them right while expressing their views of taking care of them during such challenging times.

Farida Kaliyadan, chief operating officer, Louis Philippe noted that there can’t be any more crucial times to extend our utmost attention and emotional support to the man who ensured the best of everything in life for us. “Thus, with #ThanksDad campaign, Louis Philippe is encouraging the young generation to recognize their father’s lifelong efforts and commit for their well-being, especially at such uncertain times as these," she added.

Addressing the issue of pandemic related misinformation, IDFC Mutual Fund Father’s Day campaign, created by Hotstuff Advertising, highlights how fathers help their children to take right decisions in life and become responsible. The animated video keeps pandemic as the theme and shows how a father helps his daughter to stop watching sensational news, read forwarded messages, exercise during lockdown and plan the financial goals in life.

“Responsible investing is essential. We believe fathers can really inspire this emotion and encourage their kids to start right now, and invest responsibly," said Jignesh Dawda, vice-president (marketing), IDFC Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, two and three-wheeler tyre firm TVS Srichakra Limited’s Father’s Day special media campaign ‘Turn it around' takes a simple yet contextual situation that children are experiencing right now due to the second wave of the pandemic. The film shows how a father changes the mood of her young daughter who is experiencing lockdown boredom by taking her out for a drive.

“The insight picked up for our Father’s Day campaign is extremely relatable to present day fathers of young children. It brings alive the bond cherished between a father and his daughter, through a simple act of ‘motorbike ride’ together. #TurnItAround is themed around how despite limitations presented by the pandemic, fathers have managed to engage and bring a smile on the face of their kids," said P. Madhavan, executive vice president–sales & marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.