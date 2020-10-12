FB appoints Sunil Abraham as public policy director for data, emerging tech

Abraham has almost a quarter century of experience in Indian and global civil societies. In 1998, he co-founded Mahiti Infotech, an open technology service provider for the non-profit sector, and in 2008, he co-founded the Centre for Internet and Society, a policy and academic research organization focusing on accessibility, access to knowledge, internet governance, digital humanities and telecom regulation. He has been an advocate of the free/open source software and was part of the Wikimedia movement starting in 2004 when he co-managed the International Open Source Network for UNDP.