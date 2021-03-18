Social media giant, Facebook , has developed a new wrist-based interaction system for augmented reality (AR) products of the future. The system uses a wrist-watch-like device, which can read the signals directly off your neurons and allows users to interact with applications via gestures. It’s essentially a system to enable ambient computing in future, when screens will be all around us, and aims to eliminate touch or button-based interfaces.

The device uses electromyography, which is the use of sensors to translate electrical sensors generated by our nerves into digital commands. It’s not quite thought processing, as some might think. Instead, Facebook is intercepting the signal the brain sends to our fingers when performing an action. So, if you have to point at a screen or swipe to interact with an AR app, the wristband will intercept that signal and know what you intend to do.

“What we’re trying to do with neural interfaces is to let you control the machine directly, using the output of the peripheral nervous system specifically the nerves outside the brain that animate your hand and finger muscles," said Thomas Reardon, FRL Director of Neuromotor Interfaces at Facebook Research Labs (FRL). Reardon joined Facebook when the Silicon Valley giant acquired neural interface technology maker CTRL-labs in 2019.

According to Facebook, the company started imagining the “ideal input device" for AR glasses six years ago. That’s about a year after the company acquired virtual reality developer Oculus for a massive $2.3 billion. “Our north star was to develop ubiquitous input technology — something that anybody could use in all kinds of situations encountered throughout the course of the day," the company said in a blog post.

The company said the system should work for “everything from manipulating a virtual object to editing an electronic document". The idea is to remove all kinds of controllers or systems that require humans to reach for a device. Current VR and AR makers products, like the PSVR and HTC Vive, have depended on handheld controllers that can recognize gestures.

But the interactions that Facebook is developing aren’t just about clicking buttons or swiping out a notification. The company says it has developed a system that will literally let users touch virtual objects and move them around in the virtual space. Internally, Facebook calls this “the Force", a reference to Star Wars.

And at the center of all this, of course, is artificial intelligence (AI). Facebook says it wants humans to be at the center of human-computer interaction, where users don’t have to adapt to how machines work. The company is working on virtual keyboards that will learn how a user types — typos and all — and then adapt to their typing styles. Essentially, touch typists who type mostly from muscle memory could simply start performing the typing actions on a tabletop and the system will recognise what they’re writing.

The interfaces themselves will be adaptable too, meaning they’ll recognize the user’s requirements based on context. Facebook demonstrated this through a food recipe, where the system asks the user whether they should start a timer when a particular step in the recipe says so. Users will also have to simply pinch their fingers to accept the recommendation.

“We believe our wristband wearables may offer a path to ultra-low-friction, always-available input for AR glasses, but they’re not a complete solution on their own — just as the mouse is one piece of the graphical user interface," said Hrvoje Benko, Director of Research Science at FRL. “They need to be assisted with intent prediction and user modeling that adapts to you and your particular context in real time," he added.

Lastly, the company has also built haptics into the wrist-band so that users can understand when commands are registering. The company claims it can replicate the sensation of pulling back a bow string and may be customizable for specific actions and notifications.

Facebook says the technology is still far from coming to the mainstream, and didn’t share a timeline for when it could actually be turned into a product. The company also said it would seek “society level engagement" in order to understand the ethical issues concerned with such systems. The researchers at FRL will also be publishing some of their work in peer-reviewed journals in order to ensure privacy and safety concerns are addressed beforehand.

