The device uses electromyography, which is the use of sensors to translate electrical sensors generated by our nerves into digital commands. It’s not quite thought processing, as some might think. Instead, Facebook is intercepting the signal the brain sends to our fingers when performing an action. So, if you have to point at a screen or swipe to interact with an AR app, the wristband will intercept that signal and know what you intend to do.

