FBI Raids Home of Progressive Oakland Mayor Amid Recall Effort
(Bloomberg) -- Federal agents raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Thursday, dealing a new setback to a progressive politician who’s already facing a recall effort fueled by anger over crime in the San Francisco Bay area city.