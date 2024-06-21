FBI Raids Home of Progressive Oakland Mayor Amid Recall Effort

Federal agents raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Thursday, dealing a new setback to a progressive politician who’s already facing a recall effort fueled by anger over crime in the San Francisco Bay area city.

Televised news reports showed Federal Bureau of Investigation agents removing boxes from a home in Oakland that according to local media reports is owned by Thao. The FBI searched three other homes as well, the local ABC affiliate reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Representatives for Thao didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thao, who was elected in 2022 at the age of 37, is the first Hmong-American woman to lead a major US city. Her tenure has been rocked by controversies sparked by her firing of the police chief, persistently high crime rates and the departure of the city’s last major league sports team, the Oakland A’s.

In a statement, the FBI said it “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane in Oakland this morning. We are unable to provide additional information at this time."

Earlier this week, city officials confirmed that an effort to recall Thao secured enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

A staunch progressive, Thao took charge of the city during a sluggish economic recovery and a staggering crime wave that included hundreds of homicides during the pandemic. Overall crime so far this year has fallen 33% from the same period in 2023, The Mercury News reported this month.

In 2020, the Oakland Public Ethics Commission, a watchdog agency, investigated allegations that city council members including Thao accepted campaign contributions from straw donors tied to a recycling company, The Oaklandside reported at the time. The company was seeking a favorable legal decision and land deal from the city, the news organization said.

