FCA India rolls out financing package for Jeep SUV customers

MUMBAI : FCA India Automobiles Pvt Ltd has rolled out special financing packages under a suite called 'Jeep for all', which offers loans on low interest rates from banks, reduced equated monthly installments or EMIs for salaried customers, 100% on-road financing for women, coverage in the event of job loss and critical illness, among others.

The maker of popular Jeep SUVs said that the package also includes an arrangement which assures customers of low EMI in the first 24 months of the loan tenure.

Commenting on FCA India's 'Jeep for All’ strategy, Partha Datta, president and managing

director, FCA India said, “It adds to our

booking-to-purchase digital retail module with an added sense of reassurance and peace of

mind for our customers."

Under the said strategy, the company said it is offering a variety of funding options such as salaried customers can opt for a vehicle loan of up to seven years.

"This loan will offer them a 3-month low EMI repayment option. Prospects are free to choose any three months in the year to pay lower EMI. This 3-month low EMI arrangement will continue every year throughout the tenure of the loan," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has also tied up with some public sector banks to facilitate vehicle loans with lowest rate of interest to attract customers.

The company said that customers availing a loan up to 7 years from State Bank of India (SBI) or Bank of Baroda (BoB) to buy a Jeep SUV can get up to 90% financing on the vehicle's on-road price.

However, for female customers, the company said 100% financing on vehicle's on-road price for up to 7 years can be arranged.

The company has recently launched it's online vehicle booking platform where customers can not only book their Jeep but also avail a test drive arranged at their doorstep.

FCA India’s manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon (Pune) resumed production activities on May 18 with a lean workforce.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via