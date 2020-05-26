Home > Companies > News > FCA India rolls out financing package for Jeep SUV customers
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FCA India rolls out financing package for Jeep SUV customers

2 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 06:58 PM IST Amit Panday

The maker of popular Jeep SUVs says the package includes an arrangement which assures customers of low EMI in the first 24 months of the loan tenure

MUMBAI : FCA India Automobiles Pvt Ltd has rolled out special financing packages under a suite called 'Jeep for all', which offers loans on low interest rates from banks, reduced equated monthly installments or EMIs for salaried customers, 100% on-road financing for women, coverage in the event of job loss and critical illness, among others.

The maker of popular Jeep SUVs said that the package also includes an arrangement which assures customers of low EMI in the first 24 months of the loan tenure.

Commenting on FCA India's 'Jeep for All’ strategy, Partha Datta, president and managing

director, FCA India said, “It adds to our

booking-to-purchase digital retail module with an added sense of reassurance and peace of

mind for our customers."

Under the said strategy, the company said it is offering a variety of funding options such as salaried customers can opt for a vehicle loan of up to seven years.

"This loan will offer them a 3-month low EMI repayment option. Prospects are free to choose any three months in the year to pay lower EMI. This 3-month low EMI arrangement will continue every year throughout the tenure of the loan," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has also tied up with some public sector banks to facilitate vehicle loans with lowest rate of interest to attract customers.

The company said that customers availing a loan up to 7 years from State Bank of India (SBI) or Bank of Baroda (BoB) to buy a Jeep SUV can get up to 90% financing on the vehicle's on-road price.

However, for female customers, the company said 100% financing on vehicle's on-road price for up to 7 years can be arranged.

The company has recently launched it's online vehicle booking platform where customers can not only book their Jeep but also avail a test drive arranged at their doorstep.

FCA India’s manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon (Pune) resumed production activities on May 18 with a lean workforce.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
FCA India has corporate office in Mumbai, engineering unit in Pune and the main engineering center in Chennai. Photo: iStockphoto

Coronavirus: FCA India asks over 50% of staff to work from home

2 min read . 17 Mar 2020
Chrysler had planned to bring the Jeep to India by end of 2013. Photo: Reuters<br />

Fiat’s Chrysler delays launch of Jeep SUVs in India

1 min read . 15 Jan 2014
Auto majors have been reeling under the impact of slowdown and coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Mercedes Benz lockdown offer: No car loan EMI for 3 months

1 min read . 25 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout