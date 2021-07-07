NEW DELHI : Advertising firm FCB Group India on Wednesday announced organisational restructuring adding one more full-service creative agency brand FCB India to its portfolio. The group already had two key agency brands operating in the India market including FCB Ulka and FCB Interface.

With the new three creative agency structure, agency senior leadership including Nitin Karkare, Swati Bhattacharya, Robby Mathew, and Joe Thaliath have also been given more prominent roles.

Nitin Karkare, who was heading FCB Ulka in India as chief executive, has now been promoted as vice-chairman. He comes with 35 years of experience in advertising having started as a management trainee at Ulka Advertising.

Swati Bhattacharya, who has been associated with FCB Ulka as chief creative officer, has been appointed as creative chairperson at the new agency FCB India.

Robby Mathew is the vice chairman and chief creative officer at FCB Interface. With over two decades at FCB Interface, Mathew drives the agency's creative agenda. He has created campaigns for brands like Mahindra, Oreo, Bluestar, and Agrotech Foods.

Meanwhile, Joe Thaliath has been promoted as vice chairman of FCB Interface in addition to his role as CEO of the agency. Joe started his advertising career with FCB Ulka in Cochin. After a successful stint in the city, he came to Mumbai and led many different businesses before becoming the CEO of FCB Interface. Through his 30 years with the Group, he has worked on global and Indian mega brands across the automotive, FMCG, publishing, media, and telecom sectors.

Rohit Ohri, chairman and chief executive, FCB Group India, said, "I believe this new three creative agency structure sets up the Group perfectly to serve our clients better, with sharper focus on their business, and for accelerated growth as we look to our next 60 years in India."





