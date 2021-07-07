FCB Group India announces three agency structure, key promotions

Meanwhile, Joe Thaliath has been promoted as vice chairman of FCB Interface in addition to his role as CEO of the agency. Joe started his advertising career with FCB Ulka in Cochin. After a successful stint in the city, he came to Mumbai and led many different businesses before becoming the CEO of FCB Interface. Through his 30 years with the Group, he has worked on global and Indian mega brands across the automotive, FMCG, publishing, media, and telecom sectors.