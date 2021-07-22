FCB India, the newly created creative agency of FCB Group India, on Thursday announced its new leadership team. The agency will be led by Debarpita Banerjee as chief executive, Surjo Dutt as chief creative officer and John Thangaraj as chief strategy officer.

In their previous roles, Banerjee, Dutt and Thangaraj were president - North & East, national creative director and national planning director, respectively at FCB Ulka. They will report to Swati Bhattacharya, creative chairperson at FCB India.

Banerjee joined FCB in 2016 as president- North & East and now heads the agency as the CEO. With experience in both marketing and advertising, she headed marketing for National Geographic India in her previous role. She is a content enthusiast and also leads Fuel- the branded content and production arm at the agency.

Surjo Dutt joined FCB in 2016 and in his previous role, he was heading creative for specialist digital agency Sapient Nitro. Dutt combines over two decades of advertising experience across both mainline and digital with a strong focus on filmmaking and creative disruption.

Thangaraj joined FCB in 2016 as executive planning director. In his previous role, he was head of strategy- North for media agency Mindshare. Thangaraj brings close to twenty years of marketing communications expertise having worked across the ecosystem- from qualitative research & brand marketing to account planning, media strategy, and advertising.

FCB India has been conceptualized as a hybrid new agency. It currently handles brands such as Horlicks, Google India, Domino’s, Nokia Mobiles, Vistara, Uber, Merino Laminates, All Out, Baygon, Dranex and Mr Muscle, LivGuard, LivFast, McCain, Birla Fertility and IVF amongst others. FCB India aims at bringing a multi-disciplinary approach to creative ideation, drawing from fields such as design and data to media and marketing.

“Debbie (Debarpita), Surjo and John’s diverse experience across content marketing, media strategy and digital storytelling, respectively, uniquely positions them to deliver to the challenges of building and growing brands in today’s complex, ever-changing marketplace," said Rohit Ohri, chairman and chief executive, FCB Group India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.