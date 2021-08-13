NEW DELHI: An Interpublic Group (IPG) company, advertising agency FCB on Monday said it is acquiring equity stake in Kinnect, an independent digital marketing agency. While the agency will partner FCB Group India , it will continue to operate under its current management. FCB did not disclose the equity details or the deal size.

Founded by Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah in 2011, Kinnect, an integrated creative and media agency, has offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. It boasts of a list of marquee brands and companies that it has worked with such as Amazon, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, P&G Group (Ariel, Tide & Old Spice), Disney+ Hotstar, Bytedance Group, TVS Motors and RPSG Group, among others.

On buying equity in Kinnect, Rohit Ohri, chairman & CEO, FCB Group India, said that creativity needs to be fuelled by technology and data. “Our ideas must not only generate greater long-term brand value but also activate business in the short term," he said, adding he expects the new partnership to achieve these goals.

Kinnect claims it has a solutions-driven approach to advertising and its creative ideas are adapted to new-age platforms. The company has built in-house capabilities under different brands for influencer and talent outreach as well as reputation management and listening.

On the partnership with FCB Group India, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “As part of a global network, we see a huge opportunity to learn from their experiences and apply them in an Indian context."

FCB Group is a fully integrated marketing communications company with more than 120 Indian and multinational clients and 700 professionals working across six offices in seven cities.

Besides three mainline creative agencies -- FCB Ulka, FCB Interface, and FCB India, the group has an array of specialized divisions such as Lodestar (Media), FCB Interactive (Digital), FCB Health (Healthcare), Cogito Consulting (Brand Consulting) and Asterii Analytics (Data & Analytics).

