FCB Ulka promotes Kulvinder Ahluwalia as CEO

NEW DELHI: FCB Ulka, the creative agency owned by FCB Group India , on Monday announced key promotions across senior leadership. Kulvinder Ahluwalia has been elevated as chief executive, Saad Khan will be chief strategy officer and Keigan Pinto will be chief creative officer.

In their previous roles, Ahluwalia, Khan and Pinto were the trio heading the account management, strategic planning and creative at FCB Ulka’s Mumbai office.

The announcement comes days after FCB Group India restructured its creative agency structure adding FCB India as its third agency along with FCB Ulka and FCB Interface.

“Ulka is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021. It is only appropriate that we start getting the agency ready for the next 60 years. And what better way to do this than recognizing talent from within. Kulvinder, Saad and Keigan have played a key role in building the Mumbai office of FCB Ulka and they will now lead the agency into the future," said Nitin Karkare, vice-chairman, FCB Ulka.

Kulvinder Ahluwalia, who joined the agency in 1996 as a management trainee, has been associated with FCB for decades helping build key brands for over 25 years.

Keigan Pinto who joined FCB Ulka in 2016 has created multiple popular campaigns for brands such as Lifebuoy, Tata Tea and Calvin Klein among others. He has been a part of Colenso BBDO New Zealand, Publicis Ambience, Ogilvy & Mather India, Lowe Lintas as well as MTV India.

Meanwhile, Saad Khan has over two decades of diverse experience in advertising and brand consulting.

FCB Group India handles over 120 Indian and multinational clients and 700 professionals working across six offices in seven cities.

Besides three mainline creative agencies, the Group also has specialized divisions such as Lodestar UM (Media), FCB Interactive (Digital), FCB Health (Healthcare), Cogito Consulting (Brand Consulting) and FCB FuelContent (Content Creation Solutions & Production). The company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies.

