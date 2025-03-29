FCC Chairman Orders DEI Investigation Into Disney, ABC

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission ordered an investigation into Walt Disney Co. and its ABC network over their diversity, equity and inclusion practices, broadening his examination of media and telecom companies for perceived discriminatory biases.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr directed the agency’s Enforcement Bureau to “ensure that Disney and ABC have not been violating FCC equal employment opportunity regulations by promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination.”

Carr specifically called out policies at Disney including its “Reimagine Tomorrow” initiative designed to advance its DEI mission and inclusion standards across ABC that require “50% of regular and recurring characters” be drawn from “underrepresented groups,” according to a letter Carr wrote to Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and posted on X on Friday.

“Disney started out a century ago as an iconic American company,” Carr wrote. “But then something changed. Disney has now been embroiled in rounds of controversy surrounding its DEI policies.”

Since being appointed by President Donald Trump earlier this year, Carr has sent similar letters to Verizon Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp. He recently told Bloomberg that a company’s DEI practices would affect its chances of receiving merger approval.

Carr noted that Disney has recently walked back some of its DEI initiatives but said “significant concerns remain.” Earlier this year Disney said it would end the Reimagine Tomorrow program that Carr called out. The company is also removing diversity from the criteria for determining manager compensation.

“We are reviewing the Federal Communications Commission’s letter, and we look forward to engaging with the commission to answer its questions,” a spokesperson for Disney said.

Disney’s modern remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs hit theaters earlier this month under a deluge of criticism, including over casting an actress of Colombian heritage as the title character and the re-imagining of the seven dwarfs.

--With assistance from Thomas Buckley.

