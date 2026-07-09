Corporate philanthropy faces a higher compliance burden

The Centre's tighter foreign-contribution regulations will require corporate foundations to conduct deeper due diligence on their non-profit partners, strengthen compliance oversight and prepare for higher costs, legal risks and potential project delays, according to lawyers and corporate social responsibility (CSR) advisory firms.
The ministry of home affairs notified the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, on 22 June, introducing purpose- and geography-specific registrations, enhanced disclosure requirements and a stricter penalty framework for non-profits receiving foreign contributions.
“For purely domestic CSR grants, the impact should be limited. However, for foreign-source or FCRA-linked grants, compliance costs and timelines are likely to increase because companies will need more granular checks on purpose, geography, registration status and utilization,” said Iqbal Khan, senior partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.