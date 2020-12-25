FDA informs Biocon, Mylan of deferred action on Avastin biosimilar license application1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 01:55 PM IST
To complete the application, USFDA noted that an inspection of the manufacturing facility is required as part of the standard review process
Biotechnology major Biocon on Friday said its arm, Biocon Biologics, and Mylan have been informed by the US health regulator of a deferred action on the biologics license application (BLA) for a biosimilar to drug Avastin, used to treat various types of cancers.
Biocon Biologics Ltd and Mylan, a subsidiary of Viatris Inc, have been informed by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) of a deferred action on the BLA for MYL-1402O, a proposed biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), Biocon said in a regulatory filing.
HUL firms up HR policy for victims of domestic abuse1 min read . 12:56 PM IST
Elon Musk mulls new IPO, says it’s ‘impossible’ to take Tesla private1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Alibaba's US-listed shares slump 13%, biggest one-day drop since debut2 min read . 01:23 PM IST
Vedanta promoter buys 4.98% stake in Indian unit2 min read . 07:37 AM IST
"To complete the application, the agency noted that an inspection of the manufacturing facility is required as a part of the standard review process. However, due to restrictions on travel related to COVID-19, the agency is unable to conduct an inspection during the current review cycle. We await the dates for the inspection," it added.
"There are no additional observations related to the application," Biocon Biologics spokesperson said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.