New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Foreign direct investment in India rose by 45 per cent year-on-year to USD 29.79 billion in April-September this fiscal on healthy inflows in services, computer, telecom and pharma sectors, according to government data.

FDI inflows were at USD 20.5 billion in April-September 2023-24.

In the July-September quarter, the inflows grew by about 43 per cent year-on-year to USD 13.6 billion against USD 9.52 billion in the same quarter last fiscal.

The foreign direct investment in India was up 47.8 per cent to USD 16.17 billion in the April-June quarter.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 28 per cent to USD 42.1 billion during the first half of this fiscal from USD 33.12 billion in April-September 2023-24, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed.

During the April-September period this financial year, FDI equity inflows rose from major countries, including Mauritius (USD 5.34 billion against USD 2.95 billion), Singapore (USD 7.53 billion against USD 5.22 billion), the US (USD 2.57 billion against USD 2 billion), the Netherlands (USD 3.58 billion against USD 1.92 billion), the UAE (USD 3.47 billion against USD 1.1 billion), Cayman Islands (USD 235 million against USD 145 million) and Cyprus (USD 808 million against USD 35 million).

However, inflows declined from Japan and the UK.

Sectorally, inflows rose in services, computer software and hardware, trading, telecommunication, automobile, pharma and chemicals.

FDI in services has increased to USD 5.69 billion during the first half of the current financial year as against USD 3.85 billion in the same period last year.

As per the data, FDI inflows in non-conventional energy stood at USD 2 billion.