FDI performance in pharma from April to Sept is approx. 8,081 crore

The government also launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs), Drug Intermediates (DIs), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) by attracting large investments in the sector and thereby reduce India’s import dependency. “Total 249 applications were received in four Rounds. 51 applicants have been approved with committed investment of ₹4,138.41 crore against which investment of Rs. 1707 crore has already been incurred. These 51 projects are expected to generate an employment of around 10,598 persons. The work on these projects have already generated employment of 1,907 persons up to September. Based on Quarterly Review Report (QRR) of September, around 21 projects have been commissioned with actual investment of Rs. 890.82 cr. as against total committed investment of Rs. 843.79 crore."

