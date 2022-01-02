Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  FDIC chairman Jelena McWilliams resigns

FDIC chairman Jelena McWilliams resigns

Jelena McWilliams.
1 min read . 06:14 PM IST ANDREW ACKERMAN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Resignation follows public fight with Democratic board members over control of FDIC board

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Jelena McWilliams resigned on Friday, the agency said.

Ms. McWilliams, a Trump administration holdover, had fought publicly with Democrats who now make up a majority of the FDIC board over control of the agency’s policy agenda.

In a letter to President Biden released by the FDIC, Ms. McWilliams said her resignation would be effective Feb. 4. She made no mention of board fighting in her letter.

“When I immigrated to this country 30 years ago, I did so with a firm belief in the American system of government," said Ms. McWilliams, who was born in the former Yugoslavia, in her letter to Mr. Biden. “During my tenure at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the United States Senate, and the FDIC, I have developed a deep appreciation for these venerable institutions and their traditions. It has been a tremendous honor to serve this nation, and I did not take a single day for granted."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

