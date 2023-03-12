Billions of dollars of investors' wealth either individuals or companies are stranded due to the crisis in Silicon Valley Bank. Dramatically, SVB which is a lender to some of the renowned tech biggies, unicorns, and start-ups has been shut down due to concerns over lower cash availability. This led to a storm of many companies frantically trying to remove their money from SVB. However, the task is difficult and uncertain. Companies are in a panic! Nevertheless, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has created a bank that will protect both insured and uninsured depositors at SVB.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}