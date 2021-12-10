Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Federal Bank and Star Health Insurance tie-up for bancassurance

Federal Bank and Star Health Insurance tie-up for bancassurance

Federal Bank has joined Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd as a corporate agent to provide a wide range of innovative health insurance products for the Bank’s 8.90 million customers.
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Federal Bank’s customers can avail benefits of Star Health’s retail products and group affinity products through the Bank's various distribution channels

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Federal Bank has joined hands with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd as a corporate agent to provide a wide range of innovative health insurance products for the Bank’s 8.90 million customers spread over 1,291 banking outlets across the country. The Bank’s customers can avail benefits of Star Health’s retail products and group affinity products through the bank's various distribution channels thus helping customers address their complete financial needs under one roof.

Commenting on the new tie-up; Shalini Warrier, Executive Director & Business Head - Retail at Federal Bank said, “We are delighted to tie-up with Star Health Insurance, one of the leading players in the stand alone Health Insurance industry in India. This is a significant milestone for both Star Health and Federal Bank. Through this partnership, we will be in a position to offer our customers a wide range of affordable health insurance products. We look forward to the alliance with Star Health Insurance."

Speaking on the tie-up for bancassurance; Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd said, “We at Star Health believe that health insurance is essential for every citizen. Our strategic tie-up with Federal Bank will help us reach out to their customers and enable them to safeguard themselves from rising healthcare costs. It brings us great joy in announcing this tie-up with Federal Bank, one of the prominent commercial banks in the private sector and we look forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership."

