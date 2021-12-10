Federal Bank and Star Health Insurance tie-up for bancassurance

Speaking on the tie-up for bancassurance; Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd said, “We at Star Health believe that health insurance is essential for every citizen. Our strategic tie-up with Federal Bank will help us reach out to their customers and enable them to safeguard themselves from rising healthcare costs. It brings us great joy in announcing this tie-up with Federal Bank, one of the prominent commercial banks in the private sector and we look forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership."

