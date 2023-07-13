Federal Bank arm Fedfina reconsidering capital raising options, says CEO Srinivasan1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Fedfina received its NBFC license in 2010, and over has 463 branches catering to gold loan, home loan, loan against property and business loan.
Mumbai: Federal Bank’s non-banking financing arm Fedfina is reconsidering capital raising options after a regulatory approval received earlier lapsed, the bank’s chief executive Shyam Srinivasan said on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×