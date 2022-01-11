1 min read.Updated: 11 Jan 2022, 06:09 PM ISTLivemint
The IPO will be by way of fresh issue and offer for sale, subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals including that of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other considerations, Federal Bank said in a filing.
Federal Bank today said Board of Directors of its subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services Limited (FedFina), has approved initiating the process of an initial public offering (IPO).
