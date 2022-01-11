OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Federal Bank arm FedFina to initiate IPO process
Listen to this article

Federal Bank today said Board of Directors of its subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services Limited (FedFina), has approved initiating the process of an initial public offering (IPO).

"The IPO will be by way of fresh issue and offer for sale, subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals including that of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other considerations," Federal Bank said in a filing.

The size of the IPO, portion of offer for sale (if any), price and other details with respect to the proposed IPO by FedFina will be determined in due course.

Post the IPO, FedFina would continue to be a subsidiary of Federal Bank.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Tuesday, Federal Bank shares rose 1.10% to close at 96.60 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout