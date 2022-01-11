Federal Bank arm FedFina to initiate IPO process

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IPO will be by way of fresh issue and offer for sale, subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals including that of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other considerations, Federal Bank said in a filing.
Federal Bank today said Board of Directors of its subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services Limited (FedFina), has approved initiating the process of an initial public offering (IPO).
"The IPO will be by way of fresh issue and offer for sale, subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals including that of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other considerations," Federal Bank said in a filing.