Federal Bank board of directors will consider fundraising and share allotment to International Finance Corporation (IFC) on July 21.
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the lender informed that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, to consider, issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment, to International Finance Corporation (IFC), IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, LP, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund, LP for subscribing up to 72,682,048 equity shares of the bank at a price not exceeding ₹131.91 per equity share.
“Upon consummation of the transaction, the investors shall in aggregate hold up to 177,528,442 equity shares of the Bank," it said.
The board will also consider borrowing or raising of funds in Indian Currency or any other permitted foreign currency by way of issue debt instruments including Additional Tier I bonds (AT1 bonds), Tier II bonds, Long Term Bonds (Infrastructure & Affordable Housing), Masala Bonds and bonds issued for Environmental Social Governance funding (ESG bonds) in domestic market and/or overseas market, on a private placement basis within the overall borrowing limits of the Bank.
Meanwhile, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FedFina), the non-banking financial arm of Federal Bank, has revived plans of raising funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
In a BSE filing on Monday (July 17), Federal Bank announced that the board of directors of FedFina proposed an initial public offering at its meeting held on July 17, 2023.
On July 13, the Federal Bank reported a net profit of ₹853.74 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a strong growth of 42.2% from ₹600.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q1FY24 rose 19.6% to ₹1,918 crore in the said quarter, from ₹1,604.5 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest margin (NIM) contracted marginally by 7 basis points to 3.15% from 3.22%, YoY.
LKP Securities believes that the bank’s NIMs are likely to have bottomed out. Faster yield expansion driven by favorable loan mix and business growth to drive NIMs expansion.
The brokerage reiterated Buy rating on the stock with target price of ₹160 per share.
Federal Bank share price have fallen more than 3% YTD, while the stock is up over 25% in the last one year. IT has rallied over 157% in three years.
At 11:00 am, the shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.41% lower at ₹134.25 apiece on BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
