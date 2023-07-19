In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the lender informed that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, to consider, issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment, to International Finance Corporation (IFC), IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, LP, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund, LP for subscribing up to 72,682,048 equity shares of the bank at a price not exceeding ₹131.91 per equity share.