Federal  Bank  eyes initial  share  sale  in NBFC unit  Fedfina

“The initial public offering will be a mix of primary and secondary share sales. Both Federal Bank and True North are likely to sell a small part of their stakes but, largely, it will comprise a fresh issue of shares to raise growth capital for the business. The initial public offer size could be as much as $100-150 million. Fedfina is a retail-focused non-banking financial company and has seen strong growth in segments such as gold loans," the person added.

