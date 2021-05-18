NEW DELHI : Private sector Federal Bank on Tuesday said its board has cleared ₹148 crore-capital investment into subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services (FFSL) through a rights issue.

FFSL is a non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC, which was set up in 1995 by the bank.

"We wish to inform that the board has approved an investment of ₹148 crore in subsidiary, Fedbank Financial Services Limited (FFSL), through rights issue," Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Objective of the rights issue is to infuse regulatory capital in the firm. This is more than 5% of the post-issue paid-up capital of FFSL, Federal Bank said.

In 2020-21, the turnover of FFSL stood at ₹698 crore. Asset size of the company stood at ₹5,466.30 crore as on 31 March 2021.

The lender said it will complete the subscription under the rights issue at ₹70 per share for a cash consideration within two months. Federal Bank holds 74% stake in the subsidiary.

Scrip of the bank traded at ₹84.85 apiece on BSE, up by 3.92% from previous close.

