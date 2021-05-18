Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Federal Bank gets board nod for 148 cr rights issue subscription of FFSL

Federal Bank gets board nod for 148 cr rights issue subscription of FFSL

Federal Bank said it will complete the subscription under the rights issue at 70 per share for a cash consideration within two months.
1 min read . 06:30 PM IST PTI

  • Objective of the rights issue is to infuse regulatory capital in the firm
  • This is more than 5% of the post-issue paid-up capital of FFSL, Federal Bank said

NEW DELHI : Private sector Federal Bank on Tuesday said its board has cleared 148 crore-capital investment into subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services (FFSL) through a rights issue.

FFSL is a non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC, which was set up in 1995 by the bank.

"We wish to inform that the board has approved an investment of 148 crore in subsidiary, Fedbank Financial Services Limited (FFSL), through rights issue," Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Objective of the rights issue is to infuse regulatory capital in the firm. This is more than 5% of the post-issue paid-up capital of FFSL, Federal Bank said.

In 2020-21, the turnover of FFSL stood at 698 crore. Asset size of the company stood at 5,466.30 crore as on 31 March 2021.

The lender said it will complete the subscription under the rights issue at 70 per share for a cash consideration within two months. Federal Bank holds 74% stake in the subsidiary.

Scrip of the bank traded at 84.85 apiece on BSE, up by 3.92% from previous close.

