Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Federal Bank partners CredAvenue for securitisation platform

Federal Bank partners CredAvenue for securitisation platform

Premium
Federal Bank partners CredAvenue for securitisation platform. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 04:54 PM IST Livemint

  • Federal Bank, in partnership with CredAvenue, has effectively automated the end-to-end processes for direct assignments of retail portfolio

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has tied up with CredAvenue for portfolio management of its securitisation book and implemented CredPool, an institutional debt platform of CredAvenue.

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has tied up with CredAvenue for portfolio management of its securitisation book and implemented CredPool, an institutional debt platform of CredAvenue.

This arrangement, the bank said, will help digitally monitor its asset-backed securities (ABS) and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) pool assets more efficiently through the technology platform.

This arrangement, the bank said, will help digitally monitor its asset-backed securities (ABS) and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) pool assets more efficiently through the technology platform.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The partnership entails CredAvenue providing post-transaction fulfilment services and portfolio management for their direct assignment portfolio. CredAvenue’s pooled transaction fulfilment platform has been supporting a host of leading banks, with Federal Bank being the latest addition. The platform helps banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFC’s) meet existing and new regulatory guidelines pertaining to securitisation and direct assignment.

“The bank, in partnership with CredAvenue, has effectively automated the end-to-end processes for direct assignments of retail portfolio. This automation has enhanced the controls over the portfolio while giving us the ability to further scale up our plans for in-organic selective portfolio acquisitions. In CredAvenue, we have found a strong partner and look forward to expanding our relationship with them over the coming years" said Shalini Warrier, executive director and head of retail business, Federal Bank.

Gaurav Kumar, chief executive of CredAvenue, said, the company provides a comprehensive debt ecosystem for originators and provides a complete fulfilment solution for all lenders.

“Our technology has the capability to provide customized solutions based on each bank/lender’s requirements for their portfolio management. Our team ensures a quick and seamless integration with an easy-to-use interface for our partners," said Kumar.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

5 stocks that investors can’t get enough of

Premium

What if IPL broadcast rights breach ₹30,000 crore?

Premium

The Oyo top gun who stands to make ₹1,000 crore in IPO

Premium

There's a crippling coal shortage, but these pvt power ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!