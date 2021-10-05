Federal Bank partners CredAvenue for securitisation platform

“The bank, in partnership with CredAvenue, has effectively automated the end-to-end processes for direct assignments of retail portfolio. This automation has enhanced the controls over the portfolio while giving us the ability to further scale up our plans for in-organic selective portfolio acquisitions. In CredAvenue, we have found a strong partner and look forward to expanding our relationship with them over the coming years" said Shalini Warrier, executive director and head of retail business, Federal Bank.