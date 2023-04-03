Federal Bank Q4 total deposits up by 17% to 2.13 lakh cr

“The Bank’s gross advances grew by 20.2% to ₹ 1,77,480 Crore from ₹ 1,47,639 Crore as of March 31,2022. As per internal classification, Retail credit book grew by 18.6% and wholesale credit book grew by 22.2%. Retail to wholesale ratio is at 54:46 respectively," the filing added.

