Home / Companies / News /  Federal Bank Q4 total deposits up by 17% to 2.13 lakh cr

Federal Bank Q4 total deposits up by 17% to 2.13 lakh cr

2 min read . 07:12 PM IST Livemint
Federal Bank Ltd said net profit in January-March rose 25% to `277 crore, or `3.40 per share, from `222 crore . Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

  • The bank's customer deposits increased by 13.3 per cent to 2.01 lakh crore

Federal Bank has reported its Q4 business update, said that the bank's total deposits grew by 17.4 per cent to 2.13 lakh crore as of quarter ended 31 March,2023.

"Total deposits reached 2,13,384 Crore, with a growth of 17.4% over 1,81,701 Crore as of March 31, 2022," said Federal Bank in its regulatory filing.

The bank's customer deposits increased by 13.3 per cent to 2.01 lakh crore compared to 1.78 lakh crore the previous year.

“The Bank’s Customer deposits (Total deposits excl Interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to 2,01,795 Crore, a growth of 13.3% over 1,78,101 Crore as of March 31, 2022," the filing added.

Federal Bank's gross advances for the quarter ended March 2023, increased by 20.2 per cent to 1,77,480 crore as against 1,47,639 crore from year ago period. The retail credit book grew by 18.6 per cent and wholesale credit book grew by 22.2 per cent.

“The Bank’s gross advances grew by 20.2% to 1,77,480 Crore from 1,47,639 Crore as of March 31,2022. As per internal classification, Retail credit book grew by 18.6% and wholesale credit book grew by 22.2%. Retail to wholesale ratio is at 54:46 respectively," the filing added.

The bank's CASA (current account savings account) increased by 3.9 per cent to 69,739 crore as against 67,121 crore in the previous year.

The CASA ratio in Q4 stood at 32.68 percent, as against 36.94 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The Kochi-headquartered lender retail and wholesale credit books also grew substantially, with the retail to wholesale ratio at 54:46.

Federal Bank had reported a 54 per cent surge in net profit at 521.73 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. The net interest income of the had increased by 27.1 percent on-year to 1956.53 crore.

On Monday, the company's scrip ended 0.76 per cent up at 133.25 on BSE.

