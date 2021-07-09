Federal Bank shareholders have approved the motion to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the lender for a period of three years. His reappointment will come into effect from September 23, 2021 to September 22, 2024.

"We wish to inform you that the approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been received on July 09, 2021, for the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 23, 2021, till September 22, 2024," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the 19th annual general meeting of Federal Bank today, Srinivasan said, "Simple, digital, contactless this is what I had defined last year to be the cornerstones of our strategic focus for FY 2020-21, and a stepping stone in our journey to become the bank of the first choice for Indians."

The digital innovations of the bank today are on the cusp of redefining the banking paradigm of tomorrow, he added.

Shareholders of Federal Bank voted on adopting audited financial statements of the fiscal year 2020-21, declaration of 35 per cent dividend to the shareholders, approval of issuance of equity shares on preferential basis, and raising of tier-I capital of the bank through issuance of securities were also presented.

The AGM today also sought shareholders' approval for revision of tenure of one of the joint statutory central auditors, the appointment and fixation of remuneration of branch auditors in consultation with the Statutory Central Auditors and other necessary appointments.

"The bank led by its twin focus on digital enablement and people empowerment, supported by operational strength, navigated the unprecedented challenges during the year to deliver exceptional numbers," said Federal Bank chairperson Grace Elizabeth Koshie at the AGM.

