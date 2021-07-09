Federal Bank reappoints Shyam Srinivasan as MD & CEO till September 2024

"We wish to inform you that the approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been received on July 09, 2021, for the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 23, 2021, till September 22, 2024," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

